According to the data presented by the Atlas VPN team, cyberattacks have increased by 33% since last year. The total amount of malicious attacks in Q1 went up from 538 in 2020 to 713 in 2021.

A tremendous increase

The numbers are based on the Hackmageddon data, where statistics were aggregated from cyberattack timelines published in 2021. January 2021 saw 183 malicious attacks, 14% more than the same month last year. In January, one of the most impactful attacks occurred to Facebook as 533 million data records of social media users were leaked online.

In March 2021, cyberattacks grew more than 50% compared to March 2020. The total number of attacks went up from 187 to 276. Throughout March, the ProxyLogon Microsoft Exchange Server vulnerability unleashed a massive wave of attacks by state-sponsored actors and cybercriminals.

Most used cyber attacks

Malware continues to be one of the most used techniques for cyberattacks. In Q1 2021 it was employed in 32% of all cyberattack cases. Hackers use malware to trick a victim into providing personal data for identity theft. Also, cybercriminals could attack organizations with such attacks to steal consumer credit card data or other financial information.

See more Cyber Security News