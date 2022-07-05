Cybersecurity service provider, CyberProof, has announced that the company is collaborating with Microsoft to deliver Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) capabilities for Microsoft Security Services for Enterprise. This collaboration between the two companies is for a new managed service for enterprise customers and is part of Microsoft‘s new portfolio of security services.

A new security services collaboration

The new portfolio, Managed XDR will manage onboarding, daily interaction, practice modernization, and incident response with Microsoft’s comprehensive, expert-led proactive threat hunting security services for Microsoft Security Services for Enterprise. The Managed XDR brings the human expertise and service delivery experience of its providers, CyberProof, along with internal Microsoft teams to broaden threat detection and response across Microsoft 365 Defender and Microsoft Sentinel security solutions.

CyberProof states that Managed XDR will help enterprises that wish to transition from old security solutions to cloud-native protection. It will also provide Microsoft customers with end-to-end security services such as advanced threat intelligence and hunting, use case engineering, and vulnerability management. Tony Velleca, Chief Executive Officer of CyberProof said;

«Our Managed XDR service offering indicates a shift in security operations supported by cloud-native technology. Forward-thinking CISOs are quickly discovering the many benefits of a cloud-native security architecture and we are helping them solve the most complex challenges as co-innovation partners with Microsoft. »