Cybersecurity company Red Sift announced a new office in Sydney, Australia, and set up a local sales team for the region. Easy deployment of DMARC solutions is a growing demand in Australia. Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting & Conformance (DMARC) is one of the easiest ways to prevent email spoofing.

To serve cybersecurity needs of Asia-Pacific region

In the past year in the U.S., Red Sift increased its revenue by 90% and announced vital partnerships. The company is now leveraging these wins to ensure success in Australia.

Theo Noel, Chief Revenue Officer for Red Sift, said,

“This expansion puts us in a prime position to serve the cybersecurity needs of the Asia-Pacific region. After working in Australia for 20 years, I know the market is ready for a company like Red Sift with its innovative products to help manage email security.”

Red Sift offers a purpose-built suite of cybersecurity solutions that work to block outbound phishing attacks, analyze the security of inbound communication for company-wide email threats, and monitor and safeguard valuable customer data.

See more Cyber Security News