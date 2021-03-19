Threat intelligence company Cybersixgill announced that Darkfeed will be available through Swimlane‘s security automation platform. Now, Swimlane users can enhance their threat research and incident response by integrating actionable alerts from the comprehensive intelligence collection from the deep and dark web.

Access to an automated stream of threat intel

Swimlane is at the forefront of the growing market of security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) solutions. Cybersixgill Darkfeed is a feed of malicious indicators of compromise (IOCs), including domains, URLs, hashes and IP addresses. With Darkfeed, IOCs are automatically extracted and delivered in real-time.

Ron Shamir, VP products and technology alliances at Cybersixgill, said,

“Accurate and actionable intelligence is the key to successfully scaling cyber security operations. With Darkfeed, Swimlane users gain access to an automated stream of threat intel that they can tailor to meet the needs of their organization’s risk posture and tolerance. This marks the beginning of a growing partnership with Swimlane.”

Through this integration, mutual customers can also automate response to threats in advance by using a premium, automated threat intelligence solution based on the most comprehensive data sources from the deep, dark and surface web. Users will be able to enhance their threat hunting activities and conduct deep analysis of malware available on the dark web. In addition, they can covertly monitor critical assets and priorities, as well as respond to threats directly from the Swimlane platform.

