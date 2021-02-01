Cybersecurity-as-a-Service provider Cygilant announced that its customers now have access to SentinelOne, a cybersecurity solution encompassing AI-powered prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Singularity XDR platform

SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform protects businesses and employees by unifying endpoint protection, endpoint detection, and response. SentinelOne’s platform is using behavioral and static AI models to deliver autonomous capabilities with the lowest performance impact. SentinelOne is capable of predicting and protecting endpoints, IoT devices, servers, containers, and cloud workloads from malicious activities at any stage of the attack chain. Rob Scott, CEO, Cygilant, said,

“We’re excited to launch our strategic partner program with SentinelOne, one of the most innovative cybersecurity companies in the world. We work closely with premier cybersecurity firms so we can offer our clients a unique blend of best-in-breed technologies that align with their people and processes to protect against all internal and external threats. We offer enterprise-grade protection for businesses that otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford or manage it.”

See more Cyber Security News