Cynet‘s Series B+ funding round was led by BlueRed Partners, joined by strategic investors, Deutsche Telekom and Merlin International, with additional participation from existing investors Norwest Venture Partners, Ibex Investors. $18 million investment will be used to improve Cynet’s Breach Prevention Platform. The company also announced its plans to expand its presence in U.S. and international markets.

Breach Prevention Platform

Cynet aims to to make breach protection within reach for any organization, regardless of its size and security skills. The company’s Autonomous Breach Protection concept is zero operational overhead, zero maintenance efforts, and zero manual operations while rendering best-of-breed adaptive protection. Eyal Gruner, Co-Founder and CEO of Cynet said,