The economic and community challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic are getting bigger. CyrusOne, a global data center real estate investment trust (REIT), is donating $250,000 in addition to personal donations from CyrusOne’s leadership team, and a $50,000 personal donation from CyrusOne’s President and CEO, Tesh Durvasula, to Feeding America, Member Food Bank, the North Texas Foodbank, and charities in Europe.

Additional 17.1 million people experiencing food insecurity

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an increased demand for local food banks. With school closures, rising unemployment, and rising poverty due to quarantine and stay-at-home orders, it is estimated that an additional 17.1 million people are experiencing food insecurity.

Tesh Durvasula, CEO and President, at CyrusOne, talked about the donation, saying,

“In this unprecedented moment, we all need to come together across the world to help people in need. Our donation, on behalf of all CyrusOne team members, helps provide food and resources at a time of intense hardship. I am so proud of how passionately our CyrusOne family in the United States and Europe have responded to help our local communities in Texas and around the world.”

As one of the largest hunger-relief organizations in the United States, Feeding America provides meals to more than 40 million people each year.