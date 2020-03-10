UK cyber-security firm Volexity on Friday spotted first exploitation attempts to Microsoft Exchange Server. The bug has been discovered in one of the Exchange Control Panel (ECP) components. Microsoft patched the vulnerability, which was tracked as CVE-2020-0688 last month, in the February 2020 Patch Tuesday.

Attackers can take full control over the servers

The vulnerability CVE-2020-0688 causes Microsoft Exchange Server to fail to create a unique cryptographic key for the Exchange control panel, during the installation. It enables attackers to send malformed requests to the Exchange control panel containing malicious serialized data. Attackers can take full control over the servers via the malicious code runs with system privileges. The patch closes the backdoor by correcting the way of creation of the keys.

Two weeks after the patch release, and the Zero-Day Initiative technical report about bug became alive, the attacker took action to scan all the possible vulnerable Exchange Server through the Internet. This security fix is the only solution to protect the system against attackers who aim to exploit the CVE-2020-0688 Exchange bug.

Volexity said that the scans for Exchange Server have turned into actual attacks. The company Volexity recommends placing an access control list (ACL) restrictions on the ECP virtual directory in IIS and/or via any web application firewall capability.