Ukraine’s spy service, the GUR MOU (Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense) published a list that allegedly includes the names, addresses, cars, number plates, dates, and places of birth of 622 Kremlin spies. Agency states that those individuals are FSB officers that are responsible for criminal activities in European countries. FSB is considered the successor of the Russian spy agency, KGB.

Criminal activities across Europe

The list includes the names, addresses, cars, number plates, birthdates, and places of birth of the alleged spies.

GUR MOU claims that individuals are registered at FSB’s Moscow headquarters. On the other hand, some of the FSB spies have been placed under house arrest. The list shows that one agent’s skype address includes “jamesbond007”. Another one has the character “DB9”, a reference to the fictional MI6 officers’ favorite Aston Martin model name.

GUR MOU didn’t announce how the list was obtained. The list also doesn’t include any information about the agents’ previous activities but claims that individuals are FSB members who were involved In the criminal activities of the aggressor state In Europe. Russia didn’t make any comment about the situation yet.