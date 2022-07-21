DataBank can now deliver a streamlined and scalable managed virtual firewall service.

Integrating virtualization with intelligent orchestration offers improved ROI, faster time to deployment, and simplified operations.

The Corsa Security solution enables DataBank to deploy, scale, and optimize its Palo Alto Networks ML-powered VM-Series Virtual Next-Generation Firewalls.

Enterprise-class colocation, interconnection, and managed services provider, DataBank has partnered with automating firewall virtualization company, Corsa Security. The Corsa Security solution enables DataBank to deploy, scale, and optimize its Palo Alto Networks ML-powered VM-Series Virtual Next-Generation Firewalls with speed, simplicity, and savings. With the partnership, DataBank will be able to offer a streamlined and scalable managed virtual firewall service to users.

Managed VFS

The new solution uses intelligent orchestration and automation to enable a hosted, managed VFS with speed, simplicity, and savings. The solution is built upon Corsa Security Orchestrator software, which is a single portal to deploy, scale, and optimize virtual firewalls across geographically separate data centers.

The solution aggregates the view from multiple VM-Series Virtual Firewalls to show the health of the systems, server resource allocation, infrastructure, and network utilization. With an intuitive UI, the Orchestrator simplifies all the complex operations associated with running on-premise virtual firewalls so a customer support team can add more at the click of a button. Jeremy Pease, senior vice president of managed services operations at DataBank said,

« We are finding a growing number of customers who no longer want to own and manage physical firewalls. The challenge for us was to quickly expand our existing managed virtual firewall offering to additional geographic markets as our business has grown rapidly over the last 12 months. »