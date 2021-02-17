Datadog announced the acquisition of Sqreen, a SaaS-based security platform that enables enterprises to detect, block and respond to application-level attacks. The addition of Sqreen’s application security capabilities will provide development, security and operations teams a unified platform to deliver and manage secure and resilient applications.

Sqreen’s proven application security management platform provides Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) and in-app web application firewall (WAF) that is already utilized by hundreds of development, operations and security teams in production to detect and block code level exploits while allowing legitimate traffic.

Olivier Pomel, CEO, Datadog, said,

“The application layer is currently one of the most vulnerable and exploitable attack surfaces. In combining Sqreen with Datadog, we plan to close the gap between application developers and security teams and provide our customers robust application security, without the disjointed visibility, high implementation costs and steep learning curve of traditional application security products.”

“As part of Datadog, they will be able to accelerate the way they build security tools that automate application protection, threat detection, and security monitoring to deliver more value to customers” according to Pierre Bedouin, CEO, Sqreen.

