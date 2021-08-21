Monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, Datadog announced the launch of Database Monitoring. Database Monitoring provides the visibility they need to quickly find and fix application performance issues with insights into query performance and explain plans, as well as the automatic correlation of query metrics with application and infrastructure metrics.

Deep Database Monitoring

The new solution builds on the existing ability to monitor the general health and availability of the database and underlying infrastructure by allowing users to detect the exact queries that affect application performance and user experience. It also allows users to see the performance of database queries, troubleshoot slow queries with detailed execution breakdowns, and analyze historical trends in query latencies and overhead which allows them to make improvements not only in database performance, but also in the performance of the upstream applications, APIs, and microservices. Renaud Boutet, Senior Vice President, Product Management of Datadog said,

“Databases underpin today’s digital experiences. Consequently, a disruption in database uptime and performance can quickly have dramatic effects on business operations. The Datadog platform now enables database administrators and application engineers to detect and act on database issues by sharing the same data. This allows organizations to discover and implement improvements while saving time communicating and reconciling information.”

