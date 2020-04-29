Datadog‘s new product, Security Monitoring, extends its monitoring and analytics platform to security engineers in addition to developers and IT operations teams. Datadog’s Security Monitoring combines and analyzes traditional security signals with performance and environment data from applications to provide unique real-time insights. Thus the security, dev, and ops teams to rapidly identify security issues, pinpoint the affected system, and perform remediation quickly.

Key features:

Unified observability and security: By combining data from traditional security logs with over 400 integrations that bring in performance metrics, traces, environment information and more, Security Monitoring detects threats quickly and provides detailed context to pinpoint affected systems

Real-time, out-of-the-box threat detection: With turn-key threat Detection Rules to flag attacker techniques and misconfigurations, teams can immediately improve their security posture

Cost-effective data ingestion and analysis: Security Monitoring detects threats in real-time across the full stream of ingested data at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions

Simple, customizable rule-editing: Anyone can customize out-of-the-box Detection Rules or write their own without needing to learn a proprietary query language

Powerful, context-rich Security Signals: Datadog retains security signals for 15 months, so teams can easily correlate them and identify trends over time, quickly filter signals by attributes like the MITRE ATT&CK technique or any associated entities, and seamlessly pivot to other areas of Datadog for further investigation

Marc Tremsal, Director of Product Management at Datadog said,