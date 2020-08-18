Cloud applications monitoring and security platform Datadog announced Compliance Monitoring. Datadog’s new product is capable of identifying misconfigurations that cause compliance drift as soon as they occur. After identifying the problem, Compliance Monitoring immediately notifies engineers, enabling them to proactively remediate any issues. Compliance Monitoring is capable of tracking the state of all cloud-native resources, such as security groups, storage buckets, load balancers, and Kubernetes.

Wide spectrum security observability: Compliance Monitoring rapidly discovers all assets and their configurations, and combines this asset information with the full telemetry of the Datadog platform. Observing misconfigurations in the context of other threats and application performance allows developers and security engineers to go from identifying a poorly configured service to diagnosing an attack in seconds.

Continuous compliance posture: Datadog uses two methods to continuously assess the configuration of an environment. First, Datadog crawls cloud health services configuration, ingesting this data and analyzing it. Second, the Datadog agent collects local configuration information from servers and containers.

Compliance Status Snapshot: Expert-built dashboards offer comprehensive snapshots of the adherence to common compliance frameworks and standards such as PCI DSS and CIS Benchmarks.

Production-ready file integrity monitoring (FIM): Datadog’s single universal agent collects data from containers, Kubernetes clusters, and hosts so organizations can monitor runtime security as they move their workloads to the cloud.