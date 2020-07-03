According to Q1 2020 Threat Report published by the Nexusguard, DDoS attacks rose more than 278% compared to Q1 2019 and more than 542% compared to the last quarter. ISPs are facing increasing challenges to curb undetectable and abnormal traffic before they turn into uncontrollable reflection attacks. The heavy reliance on online services during the pandemic has given rise to a trend of attacks. The researchers also identified other abnormal traffic patterns, including small-sized, short attacks, which can be overlooked by ISPs.

Infiltrates traditional threshold-based detection

The research also shows that attacks continue to infiltrate traditional threshold-based detection. These attacks result from drip-feeding doses of junk traffic into a large IP pool, which can clog the target when bits and pieces start to accumulate from different IPs. Juniman Kasman, chief technology officer for Nexusguard said,