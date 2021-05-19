The world’s largest Internet Exchange operator, DE-CIX has been granted a patent for its new “Blackholing Advanced” service. It revolutionizes the defense against DDoS attacks directly at Internet Exchanges by using individual filtering mechanisms. The mechanism limits malicious traffic at the transport protocol and port level through fine-grained filtering. DE-CIX stated that the patent is valid in Germany, and the application is pending in the USA.

Free of charge in a beta version

The company also stated that the new service is now available free of charge in a beta version for all DE-CIX customers in Frankfurt, Madrid, and New York. It also allows users to filter unwanted DDoS traffic at the transport protocol and port level with fine granularity, and in so doing significantly limits harmful data throughput. DDoS data traffic can not only be blocked but also limited in terms of data throughput making it possible to DDoS data traffic can not only be blocked but also limited in terms of data throughput. Dr. Thomas King, Chief Technology Officer, DE-CIX, said,

“We have always developed new services in dialog with our customers, and we also jointly developed the product requirements for Blackholing Advanced in a community workshop. Now, for the first time, we have the opportunity to fully test a beta version, and through this process we hope to receive valuable direct feedback. The patent granted for the innovative filter mechanisms is reward for our years of research, as well as continuous market observation and needs analyses. In times of increasing DDoS attacks, security is an ongoing focus for us and our customers.”

