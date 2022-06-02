The U.S. Department of Justice announced that weleakinfo.to, ipstress.in, and ovh-booter.com domains are now seized, which were used for cyber crimes. The websites were used to trade stolen personal information and organize DDoS attacks. The websites included illegally obtained information from thousands of data breaches. Websites also allowed their users to search for the information they are looking for. The databases include names, email addresses, usernames, phone numbers, and passwords for online accounts.

The websites also sold subscriptions to users. Subscribers could access the results of data breaches, can make unlimited searches, and access the stolen data during the subscription. The domain was confiscated in January of 202 and 21 individuals were arrested in connection to the operation. One of the website’s operators was sentenced to two years in prison.

The ipstress.in and ovh-booter.com domains were publicly offering DDoS attacks for its clients. The seized domain names are now in the custody of the federal government and websites’ operations are suspended. The sites now only show a seizure banner that notifies them that the domain name has been seized by federal authorities. U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves said,

« Today, the FBI and the Department stopped two distressingly common threats: websites trafficking in stolen personal information and sites which attack and disrupt legitimate internet businesses. Cyber crime often crosses national borders. Using strong working relationships with our international law enforcement partners, we will address crimes like these that threaten privacy, security, and commerce around the globe. »