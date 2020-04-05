Diamanti has launched Diamanti Spektra 2.4 that advances its support for the most demanding mission-critical applications through significant enhancements in security and availability. The company added greater security and availability for production-ready environments. Diamanti aims to simplify the use of Kubernetes.

It improves scalability and adds security

It enables to use of Diamanti Ultima I/O acceleration cards on an extended choice of modern, hyper-converged hardware options. Tom Barton, CEO, Diamanti talked about Diamanti Spektra 2.4, saying,

“While Kubernetes is clearly the de facto platform for running containerized environments and cloud-native applications, a large number of organizations are still stitching together application infrastructures from scratch. Diamanti is proud to announce new enhancements to our Spektra platform that cement its place as a unique, all-in-one solution for building, running, and securing modern, distributed applications.”

While supporting Kubernetes distributions, the Docker runtime with enterprise-ready access controls and management. With this combination, unmatched performance, security, and availability for enterprises as Kubernetes use explodes. The latest version of Spektra comes with many features including volume encryption and self-encrypting drives (SED), multi-cluster asynchronous replication (for offsite DR), New D20X infrastructure.

Henry Baltazar, research vice president, applied infrastructure and DevOps, 451 Research, now a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: