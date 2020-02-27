DigiCert is upgrading channel partners to DigiCert CertCentral Partner, a comprehensive TLS certificate management solution for cloud and hosted environments.

TLS/SSL, IoT and PKI solutions provider Digicert‘s new CertCentral helps partners customize and automate all stages of lifecycle management for their end customers. CertCentral Partner’s updated API lets easily integrate key features into their own offerings for their customers. Pre-validation capabilities, as well as support for change orders during order processing, help improve business agility. With CertCentral, it is possible to support multiple sub-accounts under the main account, simplifying management of customer accounts, ordering, payments and other processes.

An advanced set of management tools

CertCentral Partner’s advanced set of account management tools include features that allow partners to:

access all certificate types from one place, through an advanced API, to better address end customer requirements and easily build new solutions that help drive growth;

take advantage of flexible ordering processes, including order changes, for improved efficiency, enhanced agility and an improved experience for end customers;

gain 360-degree visibility through an easy-to-use UI that provides fast access to everything they require in just a few clicks; and

view and use a comprehensive library of documentation with API details, technical support and more.

Philip Antoniadis, executive vice president of worldwide sales at DigiCert said,

“DigiCert CertCentral Partner is part of our comprehensive strategy to support our partners with world-class technology and services to help them succeed. Many of our partners are already experiencing compelling business outcomes, including new growth and organizational efficiencies.”

Tobias Zatti, product manager at DigiCert said,