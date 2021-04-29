According to online news sources, DigitalOcean customers’ billing data has been breached. The company informed its customers with an email stating “unauthorized exposure of details associated with the billing profile on your DigitalOcean account.” and the incident happened between April 9 and April 22.

1% of billing profiles

According to the mail, the person breached the details through a flaw, which is currently fixed. The information includes customer billing names, addresses, the last four digits of the payment card, the expiry date of the payment card, and the name of the card-issuing bank. DigitalOcean also announced that accounts, passwords, and account tokens are not involved in the incident.

The company also stated that only 1% of billing profiles were affected, however, details of the vulnerability were not disclosed. DigitalOcean also stated in the email,

“To be extra careful, we have implemented additional security monitoring on your account. We are expanding our security measures to reduce the likelihood of this kind of flaw occurring in the future.”

