DuckDuckGo announced the beta release of Email Protection, a free email forwarding service that removes email trackers. The new service protects users’ email privacy without changing email services or apps. The users will be able to use their @duck.com email address and the emails sent to that address will be forwarded to users’ regular inboxes, without the email trackers.

Email protection in app

The DuckDuckGo app and extension will provide access to Personal Duck Address when browsing the web. It also allows users to generate new Private Duck Addresses on demand. Private Duck Address protects users against sites that can spam or share the email address. Private Duck Addresses is also easy to deactivate.

According to the announcement, the new service will never save emails. Users who want to try the new service can join the private waitlist. Users don’t need to share personal information to join the waitlist.

