With the growth of edge computing, edge security became a serious need. Some of the security firms embraced the SASE model and offer products for edge security.

Edge computing is a distributed, open IT architecture focused on bringing computing as close to the source of data as possible with the aim of reducing latency and bandwidth use. In other words, edge computing means running fewer processes in the cloud and moving those processes to local places, such as endpoints like laptops, tablets, or smartphones, and edge servers. With edge computing, IT professionals aim to improve network security and enhance other network outcomes.

What is edge security?

In edge security, users’ data is stored on corporate systems, and data is encrypted on the users’ devices before being sent to the corporation for storage. While edge computing is growing, edge security became a serious need. There are new risks involved in edge computing. First, there are new opportunities for malicious actors to compromise these devices. Therefore, one of the most known security concerns is the physical security of the devices.

Edge security contains a new approach for defining user and enterprise security in the cloud-connected world.

There are many different aspects in edge security, including perimeter security that means securing access to edge compute resources by encrypted tunnels, firewall and access control, application security, threat detection which helps to identify potential issues early, vulnerability management, and patching cycles.

What is Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)?

This year, Gartner has coined the term of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) to define a category of hardware and services that help enable edge security. It combines comprehensive WAN capabilities with comprehensive network security functions, such as Secure Web Gateways (SWG), CASB, Firewalls as a Service (FWaaS), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA).

According to Gartner, the emergence of SASE will create a significant opportunity for security and risk professionals to securely enable the dynamic access requirements of digital transformation, providing secure access capabilities to a variety of distributed users, locations, and cloud-based services.

Although the term SASE is new, Gartner estimated that by 2024 at least 40% of enterprises will have explicit strategies to adopt SASE, up from less than 1% at year-end 2018. Moreover, by 2025, at least one of the leading IaaS providers will offer a competitive suite of SASE capabilities.

Top edge security vendors

Here are the top 7 edge security vendors who embraced the SASE model.

Akamai

Akamai’s Intelligent Edge Platform is the defensive shield that can surround and protect sites, users, devices, data centers, clouds by using the technology that eliminates friction and enables immersion.

Cisco

Cisco, which has a wide range of product portfolio that includes both hardware and software, also has a security stack that includes traditional perimeter security as well as cloud-based security controls.

Cloudflare

The integrated global cloud platform, Cloudflare, offers a scalable, easy-to-use, unified control plane to deliver security, performance, and reliability for on-premises, hybrid, cloud, and SaaS applications. For edge security, Cloudflare’s DDoS and DNS Protection can be used.

Fortinet

Network security vendor Fortinet’s The FortiGate Secure SD-WAN, provides organizations with secure access as well as threat protection for edge computing deployments.

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks’s Prisma Access platform integrates Firewall as a Service (FWaaS), threat prevention, DNS security, and data loss prevention (DLP) capabilities for edge resource protection.

Cato Networks

Cato Networks has embraced the SASE model. Cato Cloud provides a global SD-WAN architecture that delivers security services, including FWaaS, SWG, anti-malware, IPS, and threat detection capabilities to both the edge and data center use cases.

VMware

VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud platform has improved the platform since with increased security capabilities that can help to protect edge computing.

