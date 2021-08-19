End-to-end managed services provider, Ensono announced the launch of its Security Maturity Assessment, which offers users actionable information allowing them to improve their security posture based on the Center for Internet Security’s Top 18 Critical Security Controls. It was launched by the company’s global Security Consulting Practice, which consults and supports clients for their most mission-critical and complex security requirements.

Identify control, process, and reporting weaknesses

Security Maturity Assessment is designed to identify control, process, and reporting weaknesses, whether a breach, is in the midst of a digital transformation project or is going through M&A. Then the solution makes actionable recommendations that increase the protections that are in place. The assessment takes approximately six weeks and provides clients with a comprehensive report and prioritized recommendations. Oliver Presland, vice president of global consulting services at Ensono said,

“At Ensono’s core, we keep our clients’ businesses up and running, and keeping IT environments secure is a critical part of that mission. Security compromise often happens because organizations don’t have a complete grasp of the vulnerabilities facing their companies and whether their controls are mature enough to guard against them. Ensono’s Security Maturity Assessment helps our clients pinpoint risks so they can make impactful changes.”

