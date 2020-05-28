The largest DDoS attack to date was recorded by Akamai in 2018, peaking at 1.3 Tbps. Between November 2017 and April 2019, Akamai observed more than 800 DDoS attacks targeting the financial services industry. The number of insecure internet of things (IoT) devices is on the rise. So, it is estimated that 20.6 billion in 2020 will face DDoS attacks. With this increased risk of DDoS and other attacks like phishing and ransomware, organizations have to deploy an interconnected security solution to protect.

A proactive approach to stop DDoS attacks

With the aim of helping businesses easily connect into the Prolexic global cloud DDoS platform via Equinix Cloud Exchange, Equinix and Akamai Prolexic teams have developed a cloud-based, interconnected DDoS detection and mitigation solution. Before a cyber attack reaches an organization’s applications, data center and IT infrastructure, the Akamai Prolexic service stops attacks in the cloud. It uses Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric software-defined interconnection to offer direct and secure, private connectivity to its cloud-based DDoS solution for its customers. Its protection covers all of the customers’ enterprise applications, before deployment in an on-premises data center, the public cloud, or a colocation facility like Equinix.

In addition to this, this interconnected solution reduces the complexity and eliminates the overhead and bandwidth constraints associated with moving traffic through multiple Generic Routing Encapsulation (GRE)/IPsec tunnels. Prolexic has built on a global interconnected network with 8+ Tbps of dedicated DDoS mitigation bandwidth capacity.