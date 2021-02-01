The security analytics and automation company Exabeam partnered with Snowflake. The partnership enables organizations to identify risks and respond swiftly to incidents across their entire business ecosystem.

To easily apply intelligence and automation capabilities

While the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digital transformation, Exabeam aims to help organizations with their cloud migration journey. By adding the analytics and automation capabilities of Exabeam to the data stored within Snowflake, security teams can quickly and efficiently detect, investigate and respond to complex threats.

Adam Geller, Chief Product Officer, Exabeam, said,

“With demand for cloud technology surging amid the shift to remote working, we proudly welcome Snowflake to our partner network. Using the combination of the Exabeam Cloud Connector for Snowflake with Exabeam Advanced Analytics, joint customers can easily apply intelligence and automation capabilities to their data stored within Snowflake’s platform. This addresses the increasing market need for cloud-based security analytics on third-party logs sent to Snowflake.”

The combination of both solutions advances an organization’s security posture by automating the entire workflow from data collection through response, enabling fast and consistent outcomes.

Omer Singer, Head of Cybersecurity Strategy at Snowflake, said,

“Security data continues to grow in size and complexity, and a fragmented architecture keeps many organizations struggling to mobilize it for protecting the enterprise. Snowflake’s unique architecture eliminates data silos, providing organizations a single scalable and cost-effective platform for all their data, while Exabeam’s security analytics adds intelligence and automation to strengthen an organization’s ability to identify and respond to cyberthreats across subsidiaries, geographies and public cloud providers.”

