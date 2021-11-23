Exclusive Networks, a global trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure, today announced its worldwide distribution agreement with Infinipoint, a provider of a pioneering Device-Identity-as-a-Service (DIaaS) security solution that uniquely enables the critical device pillar of the zero-trust cybersecurity approach.

Gaining significant market traction

Focusing on mid-market aligned partners – initially in Europe covering France, Germany and the UK with a view to extending across global territories from early 2022 – Exclusive will be supporting Infinipoint growth targets both through net new opportunities and by capitalizing on technology integrations and alliances from within its vendor portfolio.

Launched in July this year, DIaaS has been gaining significant market traction. Exclusive will build on this demand to accelerate and scale globally through its specialist go-to-market services and ecosystem of over 18,000 channel partners.

Ariel Kriger, VP Global Sales & Business Development at Infinipoint said,

« Infinipoint is pioneering the Device-Identity-as-a-Service security category and is the first and only solution to provide Single Sign-On authorization integrated with risk-based policies and self-service one-click remediation for non-compliant and vulnerable devices. Exclusive Networks was the natural choice to support our market acceleration, possessing the necessary specialist cyber expertise and global scale to enthuse, educate and serve pent-up partner demand for this gap in the zero-trust market. Extending a zero-trust security posture to devices remains an essential and urgent requirement for every work-from-anywhere workforce.

