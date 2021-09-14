Kape Technologies announced the acquisition of ExpressVPN with a $936 million deal. The duo aims to create a premium consumer privacy and security player in the industry marks a key milestone. The acquisition also positions the company to define the next generation of privacy and security protection tools and services.

6 million customers

The acquisition of ExpressVPN broadens Kape’s reach to over 6 million customers and will bring together a global team of 720 to drive innovation for future product offerings. The duo will create a digital privacy and security player best positioned to capitalize on the expected market growth. ExpressVPN has seen a compound annual growth rate of 35.1% over the past four years. Their innovation and leadership have included:

Developing Lightway, a modern consumer VPN protocol (open sourced in August 2021) designed to deliver privacy, performance, and simplicity.

Creating TrustedServer, advanced VPN server technology designed for greater security and reliability. Its privacy innovation of RAM-only servers has been adopted by the industry as the standard for servers.

Co-founding and chairing the VPN Trust Initiative (VTI) together with the Internet Infrastructure Coalition and other industry players. In addition to its ongoing awareness and advocacy work, the group has launched the VTI Principles—shared guidelines for responsible VPN providers.

Working with the ioXt Alliance to expand its security certification to cover VPN apps, helping to set and formalize industry standards.

Establishing the ExpressVPN Digital Security Lab, an independent research arm that conducts high-quality, original research to empower consumers with information about digital rights.

Ido Erlichman, CEO of Kape Technologies said,

“We’ve admired the ExpressVPN team’s relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation and are excited to welcome them to Kape. With ExpressVPN to join the Kape family of world-leading privacy and security brands—together, we will have the vision, talent, and resources to take the industry to the next level. Controlling one’s digital presence is at the forefront of every tech consumer’s mind now, and Kape is more committed than ever to innovating and delivering the tools internet users need to protect their data and rights. Kape is now synonymous with taking control of your digital experience.”

