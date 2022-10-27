ExtraHop announced a new integration between Reveal(x), its network detection and response (NDR) platform, and Splunk SOAR.

Cloud-native network intelligence, ExtraHop announced a new integration between Reveal(x), its network detection and response (NDR) platform, and Splunk SOAR. With the Reveal(x) integration, Splunk SOAR users will be able to expand visibility with packet-level insights. Users will be able to correlate logs with network intelligence, which provides a greater understanding of threats and more confidence in the automation of tier 1 and tier 2 incident response.

High-fidelity network intelligence

ExtraHop for Splunk SOAR allows teams to enrich any SOAR playbook with high-fidelity data about detections, devices, network artifacts, or even full packet capture. Reveal(x) covers approximately 90% of network-detectable MITRE ATT&CK techniques, including privilege escalation, lateral movement, exfiltration, and command & control.

ExtraHop’s reliable insights and full context analytics are powered by its cloud-based machine learning. Security analysts can respond to alerts that matter, and have everything they need to know about an incident automatically gathered before they start investigating. Jesse Rothstein, co-founder and CTO of ExtraHop said,

« The network is a source of ground truth, difficult for an attacker to evade, and nearly impossible to turn off. As such, network traffic analysis offers an effective means to detect suspicious behaviors and potential threats with high signal and low noise. Our new integration with Splunk SOAR combines our rich, contextualized data with an advanced platform to enable defenders to prioritize alerts, accelerate investigation, and run trusted playbooks to ultimately stop threats faster. »