F5 announced a definitive agreement to acquire privately held Threat Stack, a cloud security and workload protection company. The company aims to combine its application and API protection solutions with Threat Stack’s cloud security capabilities and expertise. The combination will enhance visibility across application infrastructure and workloads, allowing users to easily adopt consistent security in any cloud.

Cloud-native application protection

F5 announced that the company will acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Threat Stack, headquartered in Boston, for $68 million in purchase consideration, to be financed with balance sheet cash.

The transaction is expected to be immaterial to F5’s financial results, adding approximately $15 million in revenue for the fiscal year 2022. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in F5’s first-quarter fiscal year 2022, ending December 31, 2021. Haiyan Song, EVP of Security at F5 said,

“Applications are the backbone of today’s modern businesses, and protecting them is mission critical for our customers. Threat Stack brings technology and talent that will strengthen F5’s security capabilities and further our adaptive applications vision with broader cloud observability and actionable security insights for customers.”

