F5’s Distributed Cloud App Infrastructure Protection expands application observability and protection to cloud-native infrastructures.

When combined with other solutions of F5, it delivers a defense-in-depth approach to security threats.

Distributed Cloud AIP brings deep telemetry collection and high-efficacy intrusion detection for cloud-native workloads.

F5 announced the launch of F5 Distributed Cloud App Infrastructure Protection, a new cloud workload protection solution. The new tool expands application observability and protection to cloud-native infrastructures. It allows users to protect both applications and the infrastructure they are using. F5’s latest solution is powered by technology acquired with Threat Stack.

Protecting applications and the infrastructure

The new solution, Distributed Cloud AIP is the latest addition to the F5 Distributed Cloud Services portfolio of cloud-native SaaS-based application security and delivery services. F5 stated that attacks that exploit Log4j and Spring4Shell can evade signature-based detection defense mechanisms and target vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. When combined with the in-line application and F5 Distributed Cloud Waap’s API security, distributed Cloud AIP’s deep telemetry collection and intrusion detection for cloud-native workloads offers a defense-in-depth approach to security threats spanning across applications, APIs, and the cloud-native infrastructures.

F5 also stated that most organizations are deploying microservices-based applications on cloud-native infrastructure and connecting them through APIs, which can increase the pace of innovation and lower the total cost of ownership. However, infrastructure-level vulnerabilities and misconfigurations are leaving these applications open to attacks, from internal and external sources, allowing attackers to use these vulnerabilities in cloud services or stolen keys to get access to cloud-native resources. F5 Distributed Cloud App Infrastructure Protection addresses these challenges through:

A combination of rules and machine learning to detect threats in real-time across the entire infrastructure stack: cloud provider APIs, virtual machine instances, containers, and Kubernetes. With behavioral-based detection, Distributed Cloud AIP can identify insider threats, external threats, and data loss risks for modern applications.

Detection and alert of anomalous behavior impacting workloads to inform operations teams of potentially malicious activity that may require further action to block or remediate.

Complementing existing signature- and behavioral-based threat detection capabilities with actionable insights from advanced telemetry and detection of post-exploit activity at the app and cloud infrastructure level.

F5 Distributed Cloud AIP Managed Security Services, an “always-on” Security Operations Center team that detects, triages, and investigates threats and provides remediation recommendations on behalf of customers.

F5 Distributed Cloud AIP Insights, providing custom platform analytics and ongoing coaching from F5’s cloud security experts to help customers build a stronger cloud SecOps strategy and better achieve their goals.

Kara Sprague, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer of F5 said,

« Organizations are managing a dauntingly complex mix of hybrid and multi-cloud application architectures that can slow the pace of digital innovation and create subsequent security risks. The addition of Distributed Cloud AIP fills a critical need for customers as they look for ways to extend robust security controls to multiple cloud infrastructures where they run their modern applications. »