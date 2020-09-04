Popular messaging application WhatsApp completed the rollout of end-to-end encryption utilizing the Signal Protocol designed by Open Whisper Systems 4 years ago. In addition to this, the company collaborates with technology companies to help them find and fix security issues. One of them is the Facebook Bug Bounty Program.

To list security updates

Now, with the announcement of the advisory page, they will provide a comprehensive list of WhatsApp security updates and associated Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE). Facebook developers said,

“We are very committed to transparency and this resource is intended to help the broader technology community benefit from the latest advances in our security efforts. We strongly encourage all users to ensure they keep their WhatsApp up-to-date from their respective app stores and update their mobile operating systems whenever updates are available.”

