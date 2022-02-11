Security researchers from HP have discovered a new campaign that aims at users who want to upgrade their operating system from Windows 10 to Windows 11. Upgrading to Windows 11 is an issue among Windows 10 users since it has some unusual requirements such as the TPM module; leading to a search for unofficial upgrading solutions. And those who have old hardware without a TPM module can’t get the upgrade through the Windows Update tool.

Windows upgrade with a zip file

There are some actual workarounds for this issue, bypassing the TPM requirement. But none of them is official or safe. It seems like the threat actors want to take advantage of this issue and they are now faking Windows 11 upgrade installers. There are some websites impersonating the official Microsoft website, windows-upgraded.com, that distribute a zip file containing RedLine Stealer malware. The RedLine Stealer allows threat actors to steal very sensitive information such as passwords, cryptocurrency wallet information, credit card data, and more.

The campaign’s timing is also well-set. Until now, users who have eligible hardware could upgrade their operating system either via the Windows Update tool or the ISO file for a clean installation. But not all of the devices have received the update via Windows Update; Microsoft is distributing it step by step. Now the company finally announced the broad deployment phase of Windows 11, many more people will receive the upgrade. However, those who do have not the eligible hardware and do not receive upgrade notifications will be looking for alternative Windows 11 upgrade tools.

Always check the address bar carefully

Yes, you might become more and more impatient to receive Windows 11 upgrade since Microsoft does not send you a notification even on its broad deployment phase. And yes, you can look for an alternative solution or the real Windows 11 Installer itself. But, you should always check the address bar carefully before downloading an installer. Do not download any file from a website that looks legitimate but the address is suspicious. Here, you can find the real installers by following the link below.

Click here to download official Windows 11 install tool

To upgrade your current operating system, use Windows 11 Installation Assistant. To perform a clean installation to your current or a new PC, use Windows 11 Installation Media. You’ll require a USB drive to perform a clean installation.

See more Cyber Security News