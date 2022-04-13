The Department of Justice announced that RaidForums, the world’s one of the biggest hacker forums has been seized by the FBI and the admin of the forum is now under arrest. RaidForums is a popular forum for hackers to buy and sell data. DoJ also stated that Diogo Santos Coelho, 21, from Portugal was also arrested in the United Kingdom. He is believed to be RaidForum’s founder and chief administrator.

Founded in 2015

The forum was used to sell hundreds of databases of stolen data containing more than 10 billion unique records for individuals. The forum, established in 2015, was also used to organize raids, a form of electronic harassment by posting and sending a high volume of contact to the victim or swatting, which is making false reports to officials about the victim.

FBI obtained authorization to seize three domains that hosted the forum, which were “raidforums.com,” “Rf.ws,” and “Raid.lol.” Coelho was charged with conspiracy, access device fraud, and aggravated identify theft in connection with his role as the chief administrator of RaidForums in the Eastern District of Virginia. A spokesperson from the National Crime Agency said,

« RaidForums had developed into one of the largest hacking forums online where hacking tips and stolen data were frequently exchanged. Data from some of the most high profile hacking incidents in recent years could be located on the site and often the victims, real people, found themselves vulnerable to further crime like fraud. The NCA works with international partners to identify, disrupt and apprehend those who profit from cyber-crime and is committed to tackling this threat as it evolves. »