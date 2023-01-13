Private, public, and hybrid cloud content services are available through file sharing, synchronization, and backup solution known as FileCloud.

content services are available through file sharing, synchronization, and solution known as FileCloud. Organizations may make sure that only authorized users have access to sensitive data by utilizing FileCloud’s Zero Trust File Sharing feature.

FileCloud Zero Trust File Sharing is a secure file-sharing solution that is protected by the utilization of Zip files with password encryption.

Zero Trust is a security model or strategy that ensures tighter security on the cloud, applications, and more. Based on a couple of principles, including the least privilege concept, users are only given access to the resources they require to do their tasks. FileCloud announces the launch of Zero Trust File Sharing as the industry first, making sure it is more difficult for malicious actors to access sensitive data by ensuring that only authorized individuals can view and share files.

The Zero Trust File Sharing feature

To safeguard data within the environment, Zip file structures and password protection are used to achieve Zero Trust. The user will be able to specify a Zero Trust password and generate a share link to a Zip file. Whether a direct link is provided or a breach occurs, without this password, access to the data is not possible.

Even if the Zero-Trust-protected Zip file is accessible by any other methods, including social engineering tactics, the data itself is secured by password-based encryption. With this model, organizations can ensure that their data remains secure while still allowing employees to collaborate and share files with ease.

Madhan Kanagavel, Founder and President at FileCloud said,

« With FileCloud’s Zero Trust File Sharing, an enterprise can implement secure file sharing throughout their network as part of a larger Zero Trust strategy. Zero Trust File Sharing℠ will also support compliance with federal and global information security regulations as well as organization-wide cybersecurity policies that mandate limited access to sensitive data. »

Ray Downes, CEO of FileCloud states:

« FileCloud already works with governments around the world to provide hyper-secure content collaboration, file sharing, and workflow automation. Many of the building blocks for a Zero Trust environment exist within FileCloud, including role-based access, audit logs, encryption, and granular permissions. Developing a Zero Trust File Sharing solution further augments the platform’s capabilities when it comes to securing data, both within and beyond an organization’s network perimeter. »