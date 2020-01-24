FireEye announced that the company has acquired Cloudvisory on January 17, 2020.

The intelligence-led security company, FireEye announced the acquisition of Cloudvisory. The acquisition will add cloud workload security capabilities to FireEye Helix. Thus customers can easily implement security and governance policies for their cloud and container platforms based on FireEye frontline knowledge of attackers’ tools and techniques.

The Cloudvisory solution is designed to provide:

Visibility into network data traffic for workloads, applications, and microservices

Ability to detect and remediate misconfigurations and malicious activities across multiple cloud providers

Compliance assurance standard benchmarks for CIS, PCI, HIPAA, GDPR, and compliance requirements

Advanced compliance assurance controls

Ability to detect, alert, block, and quarantine attacks using cloud-native micro-segmentation

Innovative approach to cloud visibility

Grady Summers, Executive Vice President of Products and Customer Success at FireEye said,

“Customers need consistent visibility across their public and hybrid cloud environments, as well as containerized workloads. Cloudvisory delivers this visibility and allows FireEye to apply controls and best practices based on our frontline knowledge of how attackers operate. Security is top of mind for almost all organizations as they migrate critical workloads to the cloud. With the addition of the Cloudvisory technology, FireEye is able to offer a comprehensive, intelligence-led solution to secure today’s hybrid, multi-platform environments.”

Lisun Kung, Cloudvisory co-founder and chief executive officer at Cloudvisory said