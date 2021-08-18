The intelligence-led security company, FireEye introduced FireEye XDR, a platform to help security operations teams strengthen threat detection, accelerate response capabilities, and simplify investigations. The platform provides native security protections for Endpoint, Network, Email, and Cloud, improving organizations’ capabilities for controlling incidents from detection to response.

FireEye Helix

FireEye Helix unifies the security operations platform and provides security incident and event management, security orchestration, automation and response, and correlation capabilities along with threat intelligence powered by Mandiant. Its native cloud design also provides an improved analyst experience allowing for the seamless integration of disparate security tools.

The company also stated that the XDR platform is suited for enterprise and mid-market security operations teams that are increasingly at risk from cyber-attacks. According to the announcement, in the next few quarters, the FireEye Products business plans to introduce new features to the platform such as enhanced Endpoint cloud capabilities, FireEye Helix upgraded dashboards and threat graphing capabilities, additional support for leading third-party security tools, and continued integration with the Mandiant Advantage platform. Bryan Palma, EVP of FireEye Products said,

“Our superior knowledge of threats and the adversary is unmatched. Hands down, I believe we manage the best XDR platform in business by integrating threat intelligence into an advanced detection engine which is delivered centrally and extensibly via the cloud. Our XDR platform translates insight to action across more than 600 security technologies. FireEye XDR furthers our mission to relentlessly protect our customers.”

See more Cyber Security News