If you are using the latest version of Firefox, you should update it immediately to avoid 0-day attacks.

After Mozilla released Firefox 72.0.1 today, the first 0-day flaw has already come to surface. Tracked as CVE-2019-17026, the bug is a critical type confusion vulnerability. The bug is located in the IonMonkey just-in-time (JIT) compiler of SpiderMonkey, Mozilla’s JavaScript engine. Mozilla already released the patches and urged the users to apply the as soon as possible.

Incorrect alias information

According to the report, the vulnerability defined as, incorrect alias information in IonMonkey JIT compiler for setting array elements could lead to a type of confusion. It means the vulnerable component can be exploited by a remote attacker by tricking the user into visiting a malicious web page to execute the arbitrary code on the system within the context of the application. The vulnerability was reported by the cybersecurity researchers at Qihoo 360 ATA.