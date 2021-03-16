According to a recently published report from Dell’Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the nearly $10 B firewall market reignited as projects postponed during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic restarted in 4Q 2020.

Additional highlights

Physical Firewall appliance revenue accelerated 8 percent year-over-year (Y/Y) to $2.7 B. By comparison, prior quarterly growth during 2020 ranged between 1 to 3 percent.

Virtual Firewall revenue accelerated 34 percent Y/Y, to $141 M.

For full-year 2020, Palo Alto Networks became the Firewall leader by revenue with 20 percent share. This is the first change in market leadership since Dell’Oro Group coverage of the Firewall market started in 2008.

The $2.5 B Secure Web Gateway and the $1.5 B web application firewall markets continued to aggressively grow in 4Q 2020 with 18 percent and 30 percent Y/Y growth, respectively.

The Dell’Oro Group Network Security & Data Center Appliance Quarterly Report includes manufacturers’ revenue, unit shipments, and average selling price projections for the network security and application security & delivery markets covering the firewall, secure web gateway, email security, IDS and IPS, web application firewall, and application delivery controller product segments.

