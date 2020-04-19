iProov has announced iProov Web, which brings Genuine Presence Assurance to the web browser. A patented technology Flashmark, developed by iProov, has been using in the form of mobile device apps to confirm their genuine presence since 2018.

Facial recognition technology

The technology helps to secure the users while surfing on the web. For instance, people who want to access a bank account or register for secure services can use biometrics to hold their phone or another mobile device in front of their faces. It was designed against highly sophisticated attacks including replicas and replays. To put face matching in the core of their authentication, iProov developed Delfina face matcher, which uses the latest advances in deep neural networks, to deliver world-leading matching performance.

Now, this technology can be delivered to organizations as an authentication process on a web browser. It means using this form of biometric encryption on laptops or desktop computers for online banking or other security services. It provides digital onboarding, multi-factor authentication, and account and password recovery.

According to the announcement, iProov Web will enable organizations to deliver:

Security against scalable and highly dangerous digital attacks like deepfakes,

Wider access and inclusiveness for citizens and customers without smartphones,

A hugely improved user experience compared to alternatives, with options that reflect the wide range of operating environments of iProov Web,

Higher Net Promoter Score and customer satisfaction, with increased completion rates and reduced drop-off during registration and purchases/transactions,

Consumer access to digital services without the need to download an app that will not be used frequently.

Andrew Bud, CEO of iProov, talked about iProov Web, saying,

“With iProov Web, we are now enabling organizations to deliver the same uniquely secure and effortless authentication process on a web browser. Users without smartphones or those who prefer to use laptops or desktop computers for online banking or other secure services can now benefit from the same effortless user journeys as mobile users. It means a hugely improved digital customer experience, greater inclusivity and accessibility, and access to a larger audience.”

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the UK Home Office, Standard Bank in South Africa, and ING in the Netherlands are some of the major security-conscious organizations already applied the technology in large-scale applications.