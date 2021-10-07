Fletch has officially launched its first two offerings that continuously analyze trending threats and insider risk, free of charge. For the past two and half years, Fletch has collaborated with top industry experts to create a platform where all it takes is a few clicks to connect a company’s data, and answers to pressing questions to get delivered daily right to an inbox.

The problem is simple

Cybersecurity teams can’t keep up with the pace of the industry. There is a massive talent shortage. The DIY analytics tools on the market don’t offer relief. Teams are bogged down with data plumbing, false positives, and dashboard upkeep. All menial tasks are prime for automation. So, many just give up. They check the compliance box and live in a reactionary state.

Erik Swan, co-founder of Splunk and Fletch Board Member said:

“We built Splunk for the sake of making machine data accessible – think Google for machine data. When I look at Fletch, I see a company that is taking that mission to even more radical conventions of modern interfaces. The next generation needs to get answers as easily as they get Instagram updates, and Fletch is pioneering that vision.”

Fletch’s first two solutions address the most pressing questions on every security leader’s mind.

Am I affected by the threats my customers are reading about in the news?

Who in my company isn’t acting like themselves? And are they really a security risk?

What is Fletch offering?

Fletch’s first offering, Trending Threats, tells companies if the emerging top threats in the news impact their organization. Fletch does this by correlating emerging cyber threats with the data generated by a company’s vulnerability and endpoint solutions. All it takes is 15 minutes to connect products like SentinelOne, Crowdstrike, Carbon Black, Qualys or Tenable and they’ll start getting daily email updates telling them if any of the top threats impact them.

The second offering, Insider Risk, quickly tells a company if anyone in their organization looks off and if so whether or not they are an actual risk. Fletch does this by indexing thousands of data points generated by the company’s Gsuite, MS 365, and Okta applications to build dynamic baselines and risk profiles of every individual at the company. The platform also enables the company to dive into anyone with a click of a button to expedite the investigation.

See more Cyber Security News