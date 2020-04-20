Virtru, a provider of data protection solutions, announced the appointment of Google’s former Head of Cloud ISV Partnerships, Renaud Perrier, as Senior Vice President of International Business Development and Operations.

To expand into key international markets

Based in Paris, he will be responsible for directing Virtru’s operations, product strategy, and technology partnerships in EMEA and APAC to help the company further expand into key international markets.

Virtru Co-founder and CEO John Ackerly talked about the appointment, saying,

G Suite and other cloud solutions have become essential to powering the vital connection and collaboration between individuals and among businesses. Renaud is a tremendous asset and joins us at a time when data has never been more valuable, and privacy has never been more important. We have seen our product usage in EMEA double year-over-year, and Renaud’s cloud and security expertise will help us further grow internationally, as we continue our mission of unlocking the power of data by creating a world where it is always under your control – everywhere.”

Serving more than 5,000 organizations

Perrier has experienced more than 20 years of sales engineering, product management, and partnership development expertise to Virtru. He starts his career at Microsoft as sales engineering positions and then in his roles at Google, he developed its global ISV program and helped launch Google Cloud solutions in EMEA. He was Chief Product Officer at LumApps before co-founded We Advocacy.

Perrier talked about his new role, saying,

“Virtru enables businesses to enjoy the full power and potential of G Suite and other SaaS applications, like Salesforce, while ensuring the protection of their corporate information and customer data. I’m honored to lead Virtru’s expansion in EMEA and APAC as we look to provide security at scale to critical markets within those regions.”

Virtru serves more than 5,000 organizations worldwide across several vertical markets, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology, trust Virtru for data security and privacy protection with its architecture and out-of-the-box applications for Gmail and Google Drive for data protection.