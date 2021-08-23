Broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions provider, Fortinet, announced integration between its FortiManager and HashiCorp Terraform simplify and automate Day 0 and Day 1 operations for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud deployments leveraging the Fortinet Security Fabric.

Efficiently deploy, manage and automate security

The integration allows the duo to deliver robust and deep security automation for DevOps-driven multi-cloud and hybrid cloud deployments leveraging the Fortinet Security Fabric. Fortinet offers native cloud security with tight integrations on major cloud platforms. It also enables customers to automate, orchestrate and simplify their operations securely between all major public cloud platforms, network edges, and data centers with Terraform integration. The integration includes:

The latest FortiManager Terraform provider supports FortiOS versions 6.0, 6.2, 6.4, and 7.0. With this provider, DevOps teams can freely and easily deploy and leverage the Fortinet Security Fabric in their Terraform-enabled Infrastructure as Code (IaC) across any cloud deployments.

Organizations can use the latest version of the FortiOS supported by the Terraform provider with a common configuration used across FortiOS 6.0 to 7.0 versions. This significantly reduces operational complexity and speeds deployment of FortiGate VM Next-Generation Firewalls. The FortiOS Terraform provider includes 38 categories, 587 resources, 226 data sources, 378 self-check modules, and 822 help files. It has registered more than 56,000 installs.

With broad Terraform provider integration, the Fortinet Security Fabric delivers flexibility for organizations to pursue any digital innovation journey they need across clouds, with centralized management and visibility across all environments. Fortinet’s Adaptive Cloud Security offerings enable organizations to freely integrate cloud security from Fortinet in any cloud environment and support all cloud use cases across cloud network, applications and platform to help customers secure any application on any cloud.

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet said,

“With the integration between FortiManager and Terraform, Fortinet and HashiCorp are enabling organizations to automate security provisioning, eliminate errors caused by misconfiguration, and simplify the rollout and change management of security policies. Ultimately, this integration provides organizations with more confidence to implement new applications while reducing their infrastructures’ complexities.”

See more Cyber Security News