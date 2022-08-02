Fortinet’s FortiCNP correlates security findings from organizations’ cloud footprint to facilitate security operations.

Cybersecurity solutions provider, Fortinet introduced its new cloud-native protection solution, FortiCNP, which is now available on AWS. The solution is capable of correlating findings from organizations’ cloud footprint to streamline cloud security operations. The company’s Resource Risk Insights technology provides context-rich, actionable insights allowing organizations to focus on remediation and mitigation of risks with the highest potential impact.

Near-real-time threat protection

Fortinet also announced that the company is now an AWS Launch Partner for Amazon GuardDuty Malware Protection. It offers agentless malware detection for AWS data stores, disk volumes, and workload images. The company supports Amazon GuardDuty Malware Protection which features near-real-time threat protection with zero permission to scan running workload actively without impacting or delaying its operation.

To help security teams effectively manage risk, FortiCNP offers the following features:

FortiCNP Resource Risk Insights (RRI) leverages a patented risk score algorithm to contextualize security findings from Fortinet Cloud Security solutions and AWS products and services to provide teams with prioritized, context-rich, and actionable insights about resources that present the highest risk and need immediate attention.

By analyzing, correlating, and contextualizing security findings from AWS cloud security services with FortiCNP, customers maximize the value and benefit from easy deployment capabilities offered by Amazon GuardDuty Malware Protection, Amazon Inspector, AWS Security Hub, AWS CloudTrail, and AWS Organizations.

Integrations with Amazon GuardDuty Malware Protection leverage a zero-permission, agentless approach for detecting malware throughout the data supply chain by scanning cloud data stores, disk volumes, and workload images.

Integrations with digital workflow solutions turn FortiCNP RRIs into intuitively actionable workflow tasks as part of the cloud infrastructure lifecycle.

For customers utilizing Fortinet Cloud Security solutions such as FortiGate-VM and FortiWeb, RRIs will be able to trigger stop-gap remediations to block high-impact threats.

FortiCNP continuously scans and monitors changes to cloud data with industry-leading threat intelligence and content scanning powered by FortiGuard Labs.

Fortinet also stated that FortiCNP will be expanded to gather more types of findings to be able to offer a broader context for cloud workloads. It helps a team to improve their security stance by enabling consistent workflows scaling the security across the public cloud. With consistent workflows, security teams won’t need to work on the intricacies of each cloud platform’s security service operational model. John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet said,

« FortiCNP is the latest example of Fortinet’s commitment to delivering Fabric solutions that extend enterprise security with cloud-native integrations. We’re pleased to continue to deliver solutions that allow security professionals to transition from time-consuming triage and manual analysis processes to proactively securing their cloud workloads and easily understand their cloud security risk. »