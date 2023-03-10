Fortinet released new versions of FortiOS and FortiProxt to fix a critical vulnerability that allows attackers to execute arbitrary code.

The heap buffer underflow vulnerability in the administrative interface allows attackers to perform a DoS on the GUI, via specifically crafted requests.

Fortinet announced that the company is not aware of any instance where this vulnerability was exploited in the wild.

Fortinet published a security advisory to warn users about a vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2023-25610, that has a CVSSv3 score of 9.3. Currently, the vulnerability is not under attack but Fortinet urged users to update their installations and also provided a workaround to users. Fortinet stated that there is evidence that shows any instances where this vulnerability is being exploited in the wild.

Workaround available

The vulnerability was internally discovered and reported by Kai Ni from the Burnaby InfoSec team. The buffer underwrite vulnerability allows a remote unauthenticated attacker to execute arbitrary code on the device and/or perform a DoS on the GUI, via specifically crafted requests. Affected products are:

FortiOS version 7.2.0 through 7.2.3

FortiOS version 7.0.0 through 7.0.9

FortiOS version 6.4.0 through 6.4.11

FortiOS version 6.2.0 through 6.2.12

FortiOS 6.0 all versions

FortiProxy version 7.2.0 through 7.2.2

FortiProxy version 7.0.0 through 7.0.8

FortiProxy version 2.0.0 through 2.0.12

FortiProxy 1.2 all versions

FortiProxy 1.1 all versions

Even when running a vulnerable FortiOS version, the hardware devices listed below are only impacted by the DoS part of the issue, not by the arbitrary code execution (non-listed devices are vulnerable to both):

FortiGateRugged-100C

FortiGate-100D

FortiGate-200C

FortiGate-200D

FortiGate-300C

FortiGate-3600A

FortiGate-5001FA2

FortiGate-5002FB2

FortiGate-60D

FortiGate-620B

FortiGate-621B

FortiGate-60D-POE

FortiWiFi-60D

FortiWiFi-60D-POE

FortiGate-300C-Gen2

FortiGate-300C-DC-Gen2

FortiGate-300C-LENC-Gen2

FortiWiFi-60D-3G4G-VZW

FortiGate-60DH

FortiWiFi-60DH

FortiGateRugged-60D

FortiGate-VM01-Hyper-V

FortiGate-VM01-KVM

FortiWiFi-60D-I

FortiGate-60D-Gen2

FortiWiFi-60D-J

FortiGate-60D-3G4G-VZW

FortiWifi-60D-Gen2

FortiWifi-60D-Gen2-J

FortiWiFi-60D-T

FortiGateRugged-90D

FortiWifi-60D-Gen2-U

FortiGate-50E

FortiWiFi-50E

FortiGate-51E

FortiWiFi-51E

FortiWiFi-50E-2R

FortiGate-52E

FortiGate-40F

FortiWiFi-40F

FortiGate-40F-3G4G

FortiWiFi-40F-3G4G

FortiGate-40F-3G4G-NA

FortiGate-40F-3G4G-EA

FortiGate-40F-3G4G-JP

FortiWiFi-40F-3G4G-NA

FortiWiFi-40F-3G4G-EA

FortiWiFi-40F-3G4G-JP

FortiGate-40F-Gen2

FortiWiFi-40F-Gen2

Solution

Fortinet states that in order to patch the systems against the vulnerability, update the Fortinet products to the versions below:

FortiOS version 7.4.0 or above

FortiOS version 7.2.4 or above

FortiOS version 7.0.10 or above

FortiOS version 6.4.12 or above

FortiOS version 6.2.13 or above

FortiProxy version 7.2.3 or above

FortiProxy version 7.0.9 or above

FortiOS-6K7K version 7.0.10 or above

FortiOS-6K7K version 6.4.12 or above

FortiOS-6K7K version 6.2.13 or above

Workaround

Disable HTTP/HTTPS administrative interface or limit IP addresses that can reach the administrative interface:

config firewall address edit "my_allowed_addresses" set subnet <MY IP> <MY SUBNET> end

Then create an Address Group:

config firewall addrgrp edit "MGMT_IPs" set member "my_allowed_addresses" end

Create the Local in Policy to restrict access only to the predefined group on management interface (here: port1):

config firewall local-in-policy edit 1 set intf port1 set srcaddr "MGMT_IPs" set dstaddr "all" set action accept set service HTTPS HTTP set schedule "always" set status enable next edit 2 set intf "any" set srcaddr "all" set dstaddr "all" set action deny set service HTTPS HTTP set schedule "always" set status enable end

If using non default ports, create appropriate service object for GUI administrative access:

config firewall service custom edit GUI_HTTPS set tcp-portrange <admin-sport> next edit GUI_HTTP set tcp-portrange <admin-port> end

Use these objects instead of “HTTPS HTTP” in the local-in policies 1 and 2. When using an HA-reserved management interface, the local-in policy needs to be configured slightly differently.