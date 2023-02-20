Fortinet addressed and published patches for 40 vulnerabilities found in multiple solutions on February 16, 2023.

These 40 vulnerabilities include 2 of them which were rated CVSSv3 Score 9.3 and CVSSv3 Score 9.8 as critical vulnerabilities.

The recommended solution to these vulnerabilities is to update the software to the latest version as usual.

Fortinet is a multinational firm based in the United States. Physical firewalls, antivirus software, intrusion prevention systems, and endpoint security components are among the cybersecurity solutions developed and sold by the company. On February 16, 2023, Fortinet addressed and released patches for multiple vulnerabilities.

FortiADC – OS command injection vulnerability in CLI (CVSSv3 Score 7.4)

A FortiADC vulnerability (CWE-78) that allows an authorized attacker to execute arbitrary shell code as ‘root’ via CLI commands due to improper neutralization of special elements used in an OS command (‘OS Command Injection’). It is tracked as CVE-2022-27482.

Affected Products FortiADC version 7.0.0 through 7.0.1

FortiADC version 6.2.0 through 6.2.3

FortiADC 6.1 all versions

FortiADC 6.0 all versions

FortiADC 5.4 all versions

FortiADC 5.3 all versions

FortiADC 5.2 all versions

FortiADC 5.1 all versions

FortiADC 5.0 all versions

Solutions Upgrade to FortiADC version 7.0.2 or above, Upgrade to FortiADC version 6.2.4 or above. FortiExtender – multiple command injection vulnerabilities in webserver (CVSSv3 Score 7.2) A privileged attacker may be able to execute arbitrary OS commands in Fortinet FortiExtender 7.0.0 through 7.0.3, 5.3.2, 4.2.4 via carefully constructed input parameters due to poor neutralization of special elements used in an OS command vulnerability in FortiExtender’s web server. It is tracked as CVE-2022-27489. Affected Products FortiExtender version 7.0.0 through 7.0.3

FortiExtender version 4.2.0 through 4.2.4

FortiExtender version 4.1.1 through 4.1.8

FortiExtender version 4.0.0 through 4.0.2

FortiExtender version 3.3.0 through 3.3.2

FortiExtender version 3.2.1 through 3.2.3

FortiExtender 5.3 all versions

FortiExtender 3.1 all versions

FortiExtender 3.0 all versions Solutions Upgrade to FortiExtender version 7.2.0 and above

Upgrade to FortiExtender version 7.0.4 and above

Upgrade to FortiExtender upcoming version 4.2.5 and above

Upgrade to FortiExtender upcoming version 4.1.9 and above

Upgrade to FortiExtender upcoming version 4.0.3 and above

Upgrade to FortiExtender version 3.3.3 and above

Upgrade to FortiExtender version 3.2.4 and above FortiWeb – Stack-based buffer overflows in Proxyd (CVSSv3 Score 9.3) Certain stack-based buffer overflow vulnerabilities in FortiWeb’s proxy daemon could allow an unauthenticated remote attacker to execute arbitrary code via specially crafted HTTP requests. It is tracked as CVE-2021-42756. Affected Products FortiWeb versions 5.x all versions,

FortiWeb versions 6.0.7 and below,

FortiWeb versions 6.1.2 and below,

FortiWeb versions 6.2.6 and below,

FortiWeb versions 6.3.16 and below,

FortiWeb versions 6.4 all versions. Solutions Upgrade to FortiWeb 7.0.0 or above,

Upgrade to FortiWeb 6.3.17 or above,

Upgrade to FortiWeb 6.2.7 or above.

Upgrade to FortiWeb 6.1.3 or above.

Upgrade to FortiWeb 6.0.8 or above. FortiNAC – External Control of File Name or Path in keyUpload scriptlet (CVSSv3 Score 9.8) An unauthenticated attacker may be able to perform arbitrary write on the system due to an external control of file name or path vulnerability in the FortiNAC webserver. It is tracked as CVE-2022-39952. Affected Products FortiNAC version 9.4.0

FortiNAC version 9.2.0 through 9.2.5

FortiNAC version 9.1.0 through 9.1.7

FortiNAC 8.8 all versions

FortiNAC 8.7 all versions

FortiNAC 8.6 all versions

FortiNAC 8.5 all versions

FortiNAC 8.3 all versions Solutions Please upgrade to FortiNAC version 9.4.1 or above

Please upgrade to FortiNAC version 9.2.6 or above

Please upgrade to FortiNAC version 9.1.8 or above

Please upgrade to FortiNAC version 7.2.0 or above If you would like to check out the rest of the vulnerabilities reported by Fortinet, click here.