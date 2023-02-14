Fortinet reported a 33% year-over-year total revenue increase for the fourth quarter and a 32% year-over-year total revenue increase for full year 2022.

For the fiscal year 2023, Fortinet currently expects billings in the range of $6.710 billion to $6.790 billion.

Fortinet also announced the launch of the Cybercrime Atlas to provide visibility to disrupt cybercriminals across their ecosystem and infrastructure.

Broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions provider, Fortinet announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. Fortinet also announced its expectations for the first quarter of 2023 and the fiscal year 2023.

Financial results

At the end of the fourth quarter, the company managed to increase its total revenue by 27% year-over-year to $1.28 billion. Some of the fourth quarter highlights are:

Product revenue of $540.1 million, up 43% year over year

Service revenue of $742.9 million, up 27% year over year

Billings of $1.72 billion, up 32% year over year

GAAP operating income of $357.8 million, up 66% year over year

Non-GAAP operating income of $417.6 million, up 52% year over year

GAAP operating margin of 27.9%

Non-GAAP operating margin of 32.5%

GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Fortinet, Inc. of $0.40, up 67% year over year

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Fortinet, Inc. of $0.44, up 76% year over year

Cash flow from operations of $528.1 million

Free cash flow of $497.2 million

For the full year, Fortinet recorded a total revenue of $4.42 billion with a 32% year-over-year increase. Fortinet’s full year 2022 highlights include:

Product revenue of $1.78 billion, up 42% year over year

Service revenue of $2.64 billion, up 26% year over year

Total revenue of $4.42 billion, up 32% year over year

Billings of $5.59 billion, up 34% year over year

Deferred revenue of $4.64 billion, up 34% year over year

GAAP operating income of $969.6 million, up 49% year over year

Non-GAAP operating income of $1.21 billion, up 38% year over year

GAAP operating margin of 21.9%

Non-GAAP operating margin of 27.3%

GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Fortinet, Inc. of $1.06, up 45% year over year

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Fortinet, Inc. of $1.19, up 49% year over year

Cash flow from operations of $1.73 billion

Free cash flow of $1.45 billion1

Cash paid for share repurchases of $1.99 billion

For the first quarter of 2023, Fortinet currently expects:

Revenue in the range of $1.180 billion to $1.220 billion

Billings in the range of $1.415 billion to $1.465 billion

Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 75.0% to 76.0%

Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 23.0% to 24.0%

Diluted non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Fortinet, Inc. in the range of $0.27 to $0.29, assuming a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 17%. This assumes a diluted share count of 795 million to 805 million.

For the fiscal year 2023, Fortinet currently expects:

Revenue in the range of $5.370 billion to $5.430 billion

Service revenue in the range of $3.335 billion to $3.365 billion

Billings in the range of $6.710 billion to $6.790 billion

Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 75.0% to 76.0%

Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 25.0% to 26.0%

Diluted non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Fortinet, Inc. in the range of $1.39 to $1.41, assuming a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 17%. This assumes a diluted share count of 805 million to 815 million.

Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fortinet said,

« Total revenue grew 32% in 2022 and year-over-year to $4.42 billion, and we generated GAAP net income of $857.3 million. This marks the 14th consecutive year that we have been GAAP profitable, including every year since our 2009 IPO. Cash flow from operations was $1.73 billion and free cash flow was a Fortinet record of $1.45 billion for the year. Our market share gains are being driven by Fortinet’s integrated and single platform approach to cybersecurity combined with FortiASIC technology, which lowers the management costs and the total cost of ownership for organizations. Given our cost-for-performance advantage, the convergence of security and networking, and the consolidation of products and vendors, we expect to continue our solid growth trajectory. »

Fortinet also announced the launch of the Cybercrime Atlas, which is a joint initiative supported by Banco Santander, Fortinet, Microsoft, and PayPal. The Cybercrime Atlas is currently being hosted by Annual Meeting by the World Economic Forum. It aims to help industry, law enforcement, and government agencies by providing a first-of-its-kind visibility to disrupt cybercriminals across their ecosystem and infrastructure to track and help take down cybercriminals and their infrastructure around the world.