Broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions provider, Fortinet announced the launch of FortiGate 3500F Next-Generation Firewall to protect organizations with hybrid data centers against threats including ransomware attacks. It offers high performance, including TLS1.3, with automated threat protection post decryption.

Zero Trust

Fortinet also stated that the NGFW is built with zero trust network access capabilities to deliver consistent security and a seamless user experience. With the industry’s highest Security Compute Rating of 6x IPsec, FortiGate 3500F NGFW secures the data center edge, core, and interconnect. Other key highlights of the FortiGate 3500F include:

FortiGuard Security Services and Fortinet ASIC SPUs enable hyper-scale protection for ransomware and advanced threats: FortiGate 3500F is powered by Fortinet’s purpose-built ASIC Security Processing Units (SPUs), like the NP7 and CP9. FortiGate 3500F offers the industry’s highest security compute rating of 6x for performance compared to competitors – including support of TLS1.3 – to detect attacks, like ZEUS, Trickbot, Dridex, and protect organizations from network, application, and file-based attacks and many other sophisticated threats. FortiGate 3500F also natively integrates with FortiGuard Security Services. This further helps organizations protect themselves against network anti-virus, mail security, anti-DDoS, and similar functions, like IPS and anti-malware solutions.

Natively integrates access proxy capabilities, such as zero-trust network access (ZTNA) : FortiGate 3500F is the only NGFW in the industry that natively integrates access proxy capabilities to enable zero-trust network access (ZTNA). This allows organizations to host applications anywhere with consistent policy controls to enable and secure hybrid workforce models with seamless and superior user experience.

Seamless user experience through consolidation: Fortinet further delivers a security-driven networking approach with FortiGate 3500F, which combines security and networking capabilities, including Secure SD-WAN and zero-trust network access. An industry first, only Fortinet offers Secure SD-WAN, SD-Branch, and ZTNA in one single offering.

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet said,

“Adding to our industry-leading NGFW portfolio, FortiGate 3500F offers high performance and integrated networking and security at hyperscale for hybrid data centers. With the FortiGate 3500F, Fortinet is the only vendor that natively integrates access proxy capabilities in its NGFWs to turn on zero trust network access. Additionally, FortiGate 3500F further enables organizations to protect against evolving threats and rising ransomware attacks, delivering the industry’s highest security compute rating of 6x for performance compared to competitors – including TLS1.3 – to deliver consistent end-to-end security.”

See more Cyber Security News