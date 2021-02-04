Cybersecurity threats come from many sources. The seriousness of the threats and the potential consequences to investors, issuers and economy are significant and increasing. Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Report 2025 shows that the global fraud detection & prevention market size is estimated to reach USD 56.56 billion by 2025.

North America has the largest share

It is anticipated to register growth with an 18.9% CAGR during the forecasted period, 2018 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the rising need for providing cybersecurity prevailing among several organizations to gain the trust of customers and securing their data.

While the organizational segment of large enterprises dominated the global market with a share of 75.0%, the small and medium businesses have also started adopting these solutions due to stringent governing policies and mounting losses prevailing among them due to frauds.

North America held the largest share in terms of revenue owing to huge investments being made by several companies to innovate and develop solutions for detecting and preventing fraud and data leakage. Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in the forecasted years, 2018 to 2025 due to the surging fraud cases across China and India.

