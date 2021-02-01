The G-Core Labs cloud has achieved the certification of compliance with the requirements of the PCI DSS 3.2.1 standard in terms of storing, processing and transmitting payment card data. The compliance was confirmed by annual QSA audit conducted by Compliance Control.

International recognition of the quality of information security

The presence of an internationally recognized PCI DSS certificate confirms the high level of protection of card user’s personal information in the company’s cloud. PCI DSS is a payment card industry data security standard developed by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC). PCI certification provides the security of card data at your business through a set of requirements such as the installation of firewalls, encryption of data transmissions, use of anti-virus software.

Vsevolod Vayner, head of the cloud platforms at G-Core Labs, said,

“Cloud infrastructure of G-Core Labs is located on all continents of the world, the company’s public cloud clusters operate in Luxembourg, Ashburn (USA), Moscow and Singapore, and during a year we also plan to connect Frankfurt am Main, Sydney, Sao Paulo (Brazil) and Khabarovsk. We pay great attention to the protection of our infrastructure at every point of presence and obtaining the PCI DSS certificate is international recognition of the quality of information security of our cloud.”

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) was formed in 2004 by Visa, MasterCard, Discover Financial Services, JCB International and American Express. PCI DSS consists of a set of security standards that are governed by PCI SSC. The compliance scheme is designed to secure credit and debit card transactions against data theft and fraud.

