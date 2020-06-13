Websites need to counter malicious DDoS attacks to ensure high up-time. Some web hosting services offer in-built ways of countering threats and attacks. Genius Guard is one such service that provides DDoS protected web hosting. Genius Guard offers various available packages, designed around domain registration, shared web hosting, remote protection, and guard web hosting. Genius Guard also provides users free services which include SSL installation, branded name server, script installation help, and more.

6,000,000 DDoS attacks mitigated

Having crossed over 6,000,000 DDoS attacks mitigated recently, Genius Guard was pleased with the effective services they have been able to offer. The company also stated that they hope to continue providing the best possible services, at prices that are affordable. Genius Guard also stated that they strive to perfect their current solutions and analyze any potential for betterment to achieve this goal.